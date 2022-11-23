Kenneth "Diddy Boy" Wayne Bettin

A graveside service for Kenneth Bettin, 76 of Giddings, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Rosenberg Cemetery in Rosenberg, Texas with Tim Pitts officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The Bettin family will be present for visitation Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Kenneth Wayne Bettin was born on May 1, 1946 in Richmond, Texas, the son of Bennie Bettin and Jeanetta (McKennon) Bettin. Ken’s maternal aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Arthur Schneider, played a very important role in his life and helped to raise him into the man that he was. Cousins Linda Knox, Jerry Schneider and Cheryl Supak served as siblings throughout his lifetime and gave him a family. After graduating from high school, he attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He attended St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Grange. On December 12, 1970, he married Linda Luthringer in Karnes City. They had three children, Jennifer, Kori, and Brian. Kenneth was employed as a sales manager for Michelin Tire Company for 17 years before working 10 years at the Texas Youth Commission at The Giddings State School where he retired. He was an avid gun collector and loved hunting trips down to south Texas with family and enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He was probably most known for his sense of humor and fun personality. He never missed an opportunity to enjoy life.
Kenneth passed away the evening of Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Mark’s Medical Center in La Grange.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie & Jeanetta Bettin; his sister, Donna Bettin, and his aunt and uncle who raised him, Arthur & Elizabeth Schneider.
Kenneth is survived by his three children, Jennifer Zaragoza of San Antonio, Kori Vaughn & her husband, Josh of Flower Mound, and Brian Bettin & his wife, Natalie of Fulshear; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Arianna & Alania Zaragoza all of San Antonio, Hudson and Raylon Vaughn both of Flower Mound, and Brady, Mason, & Audrey Bettin all of Fulshear, and three cousins who he considered more like his sisters and his brother, Cheryl Supak & her husband, Jody of La Grange, Linda Knox of Houston, and Jerry Schneider & his wife, Teresa of La Grange.
Pallbearers will be Brian Bettin, Josh Vaughn, Jerry Schneider, Jody Supak, and Walter Kieschnick.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
