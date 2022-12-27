September 19, 1948 – December 20, 2022
Keith “Papa” Wayne Muesse, 74, of East Bernard, TX, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, peacefully in his home from natural causes.
Keith was born on September 19, 1948, to Clyde and Francis Muesse in El Campo, TX. After graduating from Garwood High School in 1966, Keith studied at Wharton County Junior College.
After graduation, Keith began his career as a CNC machinist and after 40+ years retired.
Keith met Eleon Benton, and they wed on October 30, 1982, and raised 2 children, Ginger, and Billy.
Keith enjoyed hunting, working on his family genealogy, spending time with family, and of course, his favorite - watching and rooting for the Houston Astros.
Keith was predeceased by his father and mother, Clyde and Francis, and his beloved wife, Eleon. Keith is survived by his sisters Billy Jean and Linda, his children Ginger and Billy, his grandchildren Meredith, Joseph, Rita, Cassie, Chris, and Megan, his great-grandchildren Treyton, McKynlee, Brinlee, Lillith, Paxton, Sammi, Autumn, and Annan and great-great-grandchildren, Calvin, and Reid along with generations of nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Knesek & Son Funeral Home, 122 N. First St., Wallis, Texas 77489. www.knesekfuneralhome.com
