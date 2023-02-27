Funeral services for Kaye Russell Harris, 72, of Wills Point, TX, are scheduled for 11:00 AM, Friday, February 10, 2023, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday. Burial is scheduled for 12:00 NOON, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ryan Cemetery in Ryan, Oklahoma.
Kaye passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home.
Linda Kaye Russell was born on July 23, 1950, in Nashville, AR, to parents Olin Delmas Gibson Russell and Mildred Adaline Davis Russell.
She was raised in Nashville, Arkansas. Kaye married Juan “Johnny” Rios in Allen, TX, and they raised three children. She was employed with Texas Instruments for many years and later received her cosmetology license and was a proud owner of her own hair salon.
Kaye later met the love of her life and married Glenn Harris and they made their home in Wills Point.
While in Wills Point, Kaye worked for Hallman Memorials for a few years. Glenn preceded her in death.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Harris; daughter, Lori King; siblings, Emma Jo Walston, Lorene Early, Bobby Russell, Delmas Russell, Wanda Trevino, Donnie Russell and Harvey Russell.
Kaye is survived by her son, Carlos Rios and wife Becky of Washington; daughter, Lisa Martinez and husband Gonzalo of Royse City, TX; brother, Ricky Russell and wife Christy of Lake Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Phillip Martinez, Shelby Martinez, Kyle Rios, Ben Rios, Marisa King, Racy King and Symantha King; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home
1701 E. Goodnight Blvd.
Wills Point, Texas 75169
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.