Kathryn Elizabeth Wellspring, 101, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home in Needville. She was born August 17, 1921, in Houston. Kathryn was of the Episcopal faith, a loving mother, good friend, and a big baseball fan. Go Astros.
Survivors include her son, Larry Wellspring and wife Karen, daughter, Dorothy Faulkner and husband Jeff. 8 grandchildren, Troy, Chad, Bruce, Kelly, Clay, April, Dawn and Eric along with 14 great grandchildren, Brody, Peyton, Lacy, Cody, Cheyenne, Hunter, Savanah, Crystal, Ashley, Trace, Braden, Ryan, Karsyn and Madden along with other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:0 A.M. in the chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston at 1:00 P.M. on Monday. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2-4 P.M. at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
