Kathryn Elizabeth Aylor Bowden, 93, was born on March 11,1930 in Houston, TX, to Samuel Elijah Aylor and Dorcas Elfreda Hoyt Poorman Aylor.
On June 24, 2023 she went to be with the Lord.
Kathryn was a faithful and lifelong member of the Orchard United Methodist church and her parents were influential in the starting of the church.
Her favorite color was blue.
She liked roses but she said she would pick flowers from the side of the road and she really liked all flowers.
She loved to ride her horse and was a regular “Annie Oakley” with a gun as she was a great shot.
She learned to can vegetables at an early age as they had a type of co-op that the community would bring in their vegetables and then they would can them as a group.
It was held at the front of the old Orchard Gymnasium.
They did not have canning jars but canned them in metal cans called sealers.
Kathryn graduated from Orchard High School and went to Wharton County Junior College.
That is where she met the love of her life, her husband, Roy.
They were married on July 28, 1950 and were married for almost 62 years before he went to be with the Lord.
Kathryn worked in a children’s shop and then as teachers aid for many years at Orchard Elementary.
She was a wonderful homemaker and was always busy with her 5 children who meant the world to her. “Granny” as she was fondly known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren bragged on all of them when she had the chance. She loved to travel with Roy and all the family. They made several trips out of state to visit her daughter and son in law as well as to see the other sites in other states.
She always had a big garden and would can her vegetables with her children as she had learned when she was young.
Preceded in death by her husband of almost 62 years, Roy Eldred Bowden, her parents Samuel and Dorcas Aylor, her brother Omer Poorman and sister Beulah Poorman Vick. She is survived by her children-daughter, Sammie Buben and husband Michael of South Bend, WA, Sons-Barry Bowden and wife Charlotte of Wallis, TX, Dennis Bowden of Brenham, TX, Kenneth Bowden of Orchard, TX and Glenn Bowden of Orchard, TX. Her grandchildren are Nathan Bowden, Veronica Bowden Halfin and husband Zach, Kate Buben Vo and husband Steve Jeremy Buben, Amy Buben and husband Mike Chen, Alison Bowden and Dillan Bowden. She is also blessed with some beautiful great grandchildren-Emery and Reagan Vo, Ashlyn Malinowski and Levi Halfin.
She also has many nieces and nephews whom she greatly loved.
Later in life she was given special care by her multiple caregivers, whom she greatly loved and appreciated.
A Private Family Graveside was held at Orchard Cemetery, Orchard, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Orchard Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 74, Orchard, TX 77464.
Condolence messages may be written for the Bowden family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services were under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
