Kathleen Raesner Thomas

Kathleen J Raesner Thomas, 74, was born on November 5th, 1947 to Oscar and Margaret Raesner in Sugarland, Tx. She passed away August 13th, 2022 in the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Spring Branch, Tx.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 40 years, James B. Thomas; 2 children, Lisa Foley and husband Paul, and Charles Tielke; 6 sisters, 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathleen and her husband Jim, worked together in partnership for many years in their own business. Kathleen lived her life as a loving and devoted wife, mother and Christian and she was dedicated to helping and supporting others in her fellowship. Kathleen enjoyed her travels throughout the U.S. and abroad and was the constant gardener and she enjoyed her crafts and loved her pets.
Kathleen was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her and she will be missed.
Services are private. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
