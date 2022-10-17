Kathleen Henry
July 19, 1952 – October 13, 2022
Kathleen Jarisch Henry, age 70, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, in Frisco, Texas, after sustaining injuries from an accidental fall.
At the time of passing, she was surrounded by family.
The second of four children, Kathleen was born on July 19, 1952, in Rosenberg, Texas, to mother, Alice Jarisch Benson and father, Edwin Jarisch.
She graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1970 – where she enjoyed playing volleyball, designing the school yearbook, and serving as the editor of the school newspaper.
She attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, before starting a career in nursing and office management specializing in OB-GYN practices.
Over the course of twenty years, she was a cornerstone in the office of Dr. Dennis Factor, M.D., who delivered the children of many Dallas Cowboy’s players.
Kathleen was a true empath, as she placed the happiness of others above all else, always treating life as an opportunity to do kind and thoughtful things for the people she loved.
She showed endless love and patience to her husband, Al Henry, to whom she was married for nearly 45 years which they celebrated every September 29th. Kathleen’s family remembers her as an unstoppable mover and shaker who felt the most joy when hosting unforgettable dinner parties, planning adventures on holiday excursions, and bringing a smile to everyone’s faces during impromptu celebrations.
Kathleen’s legacy reminds us there is no better moment than the present to show the people closest to us how much we care.
She was the rock and glue that united the family.
She touched so many lives with an endless number of girlfriends and everyone benefited from her kindness.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Al Henry; her mother, Alice Benson; her sister and brother-in-law, Penne and David Mangel; her son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Jessica Henry; her daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Coleman Crutchfield; her nephew and his wife, Justin and Alyssa Matejka.
Kathleen was also cherished by her grand-nephews, Conor and Cole Matejka; her nieces, Erin and Abby Mangel; as well as her two grandchildren, Collin and Kayla Crutchfield, to whom she was a boundless source of unconditional love.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her father, Edwin; her brother, Barry; and her sister, Paula.
Kathleen’s family will hold a Celebration of Life to honor Kathleen’s memory at the Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa (1549 Legacy Drive in Frisco, Texas) on Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating a memorial gift in her name to Emily’s Place www.emilysplacetx.org or a charity of your choice.
The staff members of the Stonebriar Funeral Home encourage friends and family to share any fond memories, expressions of sympathy, and condolences to the family by visiting Kathleen’s obituary page at www.StonebriarFH.com.
In the care of Stonebriar Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.