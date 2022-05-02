Katherine Louise “Kay” Scopel, of Seguin, passed away on April 27, 2022. Kay, the oldest of seven, was born on October 1, 1940 to Genevieve Dorothea (Blume) and Frederick Samuel Keil.
She went to school in New Braunfels, Texas until she was twelve years old, then attended middle and high school in Seguin. She graduated from the Seton School of Nursing in Austin, Texas, with salutatorian honors of her class. As a Registered Nurse, she worked for M.D. Anderson Hospital and Southwest Memorial Hospital in Houston, Tx. The Scopel family then moved to Richmond, Texas, where she served as school nurse for Jane Long Elementary School in Lamar Consolidated ISD. Along with her late husband, Louis S. Scopel, she was involved in the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department and participated in the Ladies Auxiliary which supported the volunteer firemen and ran the pumper team races. After retiring, Kay and Louis moved to Marble Falls, TX, where they both enjoyed their time together. They moved back to Seguin in 2005 where Kay became involved in a variety of organizations, including St. Anne’s Circle at St James Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of America, GRMC Volunteer, Seton Alumni Association, and the Chapel of Perpetual Adoration. In her immediate family, Kay was fondly known as the “president” because of her activity and leadership in the community.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Louis S. Scopel, and her parents.
She is survived by daughter Sharon Scopel Ferguson and husband, Leonard, and son Robert Stephen Scopel; granddaughter Erin Victoria Ferguson; two brothers, Don Keil and wife Marty, Philip Keil and wife Vivian; four sisters, Claudia Bade, Ann Keil, Lucy Nesbit and husband Mike, Lauri Pollak and husband Dr. Richard Pollak; brothers-in-law, Allen Scopel, and Paul Scopel and wife, Eda; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church at 10 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Mike Peinemann officiating. Entombment will follow in the St. James Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Serving as pallbearers will be Steven Nesbit of Seguin, Joshua Keil of Bryan, Joseph Widhelm of Canyon Lake, Anthony Scopel of Rosenberg, Syngen Riojas of Seguin, and Niccolas Chudej of Seguin. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas or Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 1340 Wonder World Drive Suite 4202, San Marcos, Texas 78666.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas or Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 1340 Wonder World Drive Suite 4202, San Marcos, Texas 78666.
