Karen Elaine Aldridge

May 1946 – Dec 2022
She has ended her journey here and headed towards a new destination. We hope God will always be her guide and bless her with everything she had dreamt.
A prayer service in loving memory of Karen Aldridge is scheduled for January 14th at 11:00 am.
Service to be held at St John’s United Church of Christ in Rosenberg.
The family wishes to thank Karen’s church family and her many friends for supporting her in her time of need.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St John’s United Church of Christ in Rosenberg.
