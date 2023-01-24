Karen Rylander Cromer passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Deacon Frank Cromer, her parents, Ola and Opal Rylander, her sister, Shirlene Rylander and her son, John Cromer. She is survived by her brother, Gary Rylander, her sister, Marilyn Rylander Freeman, her two children, Marilyn CloAnn Adamcik and husband Andrew, Chris Cromer and wife Debbie; seven grandchildren, Christi Reece and husband Neil, Christopher Cromer and wife Sara, Veronica Gillenwater and husband Scott, Danielle Vincent, Colton Cromer and wife Andrea, Alisha Cromer and Matthew Willoughby, and Clayton Cromer; eight great-grandchild, LJ and Layna Vincent, Eastyn and Zain Willoughby, Grayson Reece, Caleb Cromer, Cade Cromer, and Andrew Scott Gillenwater; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.
Born September 2, 1940, in Fort Scott, Kansas, Karen attended Fort Scott High School and Fort Scott Junior College. On February 6, 1960, she married the love of her life, Francis (Frank) Cromer. During their marriage they lived throughout the United States meeting new friends everywhere along the way.
Karen was an outstanding model of a Christian wife and mother who was dedicated to her husband and children. Her strong faith provided a foundation of values that were passed on to her children and grandchildren. During her life, she was an active member of the Catholic Women’s Organization at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, The Gathering Place at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church and a member of the Theresians, a Christian women’s organization.
Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. January 27, 2023, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 705 St. Theresa Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77498 with the Rosary recited at 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass to be celebrated at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Karen Cromer’s name be directed to St. Theresa Catholic Church.
May she rest in the eternal love of Jesus Christ.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
