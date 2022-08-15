Funeral services for Kaisyn Bentancur, 4, of Richmond will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at River Pointe Church in Richmond with interment following at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at River Pointe Church in Richmond.
He was born on August 22, 2017 in Richmond, TX. and he passed away on August 7, 2022 in Galveston, TX.
Kaisyn is preceded in death by his grandparents; Felipe V. Bentancur Jr., Felipe T. Bentancur Sr., Luciano and Herminia Villaloboz, Angel Barela, Teodulo Garcia; great grandmother, Virginia Rodriguez Garcia; aunts, Michelle Bentancur and Sylvia Janet Lara; uncles, Sergio Garcia, Javier Garcia and Claudio Garcia; cousins, Brailyn Cantu Bentancur and Destiny Uvalle.
Kaisyn is survived by his loving parents, Jocelyn Lara and Gregory Bentancur; brother, Gregory Bentancur Jr.; sister, Laundinne Bentancur; grandparents Sylvia Lara and April Bentancur; uncles, Carlos Lara , Joe Nathan Carranza , Felipe Bentancur III , Frank Bentancur , Elijah Martinez; aunts, Cyleste Bentancur, Danielle Cantù , Sierra Rubalcaba, Ashley Bentancur; cousins, Dominic Bravo , Eliyanna Contreras , Diago Contreras , Everly Lara , Sergio Gael Lara , Isaiah Carranza, Emerie Carranza , Bryson Carranza , Joe Nathan Carranza Jr., Payton Bentancur , Karsyn Bentancur, Azelya Bentancur , Elijah Martinez, Leighton Carranza, Aubrey Cardenas, Javier Garcia , Jayliana Garcia, Juliano Garcia , Julia Garcia; fur babies, Bruno and Kilo. He also leaves behind extended great aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
On behalf of the Bentancur Family, they would like to thank everyone for their continued support during the most difficult times of their life. The outpouring of love that the community has shown and given will be forever greatly appreciated. We ask your continued prayers for the Bentancur family.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Bentancur family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
