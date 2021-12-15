Justino Moreno, 82, of Houston passed away December 8, 2021. He was born April 14, 1939 in Placedo, TX to the late Gabriel Moreno and Refugio Silva Moreno.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jose Angel Moreno and his sister Elvira M. Padilla.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Victoria Moreno and his sister Maria Erlinda Moreno.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Iglesia Cristiana Palabra Viva III; 16718 W. Bellfort; Richmond, TX 77407 with Pastor Jorge Blandon officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
