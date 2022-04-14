In Loving Memory of June Elizabeth Lavender McBride who passed away on March 29, 2022 at the age of 83 in Sugarland, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Ella Mae and Samuel Arthur Lavender, Joann Lavender Cloud, John Arthur Lavender and her spouse, William Conrad McBride Sr. She was born in Archer City, Texas on June 18, 1938 and her family soon moved to Pasadena, Texas where she attended school and was in the marching band. June graduated from Pasadena High School as “Salutatorian Cum Laude “and soon after married William Conrad McBride Sr. who also graduated from Pasadena High School. They had 3 children, Carol June McBride Clayton, William Conrad McBride Jr. and Mary Melodie McBride. June resided in Sugarland, Texas for 54 years.
June had many accomplishments during her life including the Order of the Eastern Star, DAR-Daughters of the American Revolution, retirement from Texas Instruments, Ernst & Young and Kenneth Leventhal & Co. She enjoyed many art and craft hobbies, sewing, cooking and loved helping people. She was blessed with one granddaughter, Bonnie Nadeane Clayton Trimble and 3 great grandsons, Javance Lee York Jr., Jayden Shawn York and Cameron Lockridge. June was a very kind and giving person to everyone and never met a stranger. She adored all of her friends and many special friendships in her Sunday school class at Sugar Creek Baptist Church. We are all so grateful to have known such a lovely and beautiful gift from God…….
Place of interment, New Hope Cemetary, Azle, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.