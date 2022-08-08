Julianna Marie Fuentes, 19, of Richmond, Texas went to be with her Lord and Loved Ones on August 2, 2022. She was born on January 24, 2003 in Wharton, Texas to Jose Fuentes and Rita Garcia. Julianna was currently enrolled in Wharton County Junior College. Her hobbies included listening to music, dancing and baking. Julianna also took great pride in her appearance and enjoyed making tutorial videos. This loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend will truly be missed.
Julianna is survived by her mother, Rita Garcia (Glenn Comley); father, Jose Angel Fuentes; grandmother, Oralia McDonald; brother, Justin Fuentes; nephews, Aiden Fuentes; God parents Aurora Andrade and Feliciano Andrade, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with a Religious Service at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, August 12, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funereal Home in Rosenberg. Deacon Eric Suarez will officiate the service.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
