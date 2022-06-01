Judy Gayle Spacek

Judy was born September 26 1956 and passed away on May 30th 2022. She was loved by many and touched our lives in different ways. She was a strong woman. She is survived by her oldest daughter Amanda Gonzales and son-in-law Carlos. Her youngest daughter KaSandra Spacek. Her grand children Damion and Kyrissa and her great grand children Damion Jr and Saryah. Her siblings Linda and her husband Robert Vavrecka and Ricky and his wife Beverly Spacek and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be announced to family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.