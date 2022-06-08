Juanita Louise (Golden) Cox was born October 8, 1930 in Bloomington, Texas, the second of four children of Dewey and Louise Golden.
She passed away on May 31, 2022 at her home near Huntsville, Texas after a long and well-lived life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Louis Cox, her parents, and her brothers Harvey and A.D. She is survived by her son Robert Leigh (Bobby) Cox, her daughter and son-in-law, Terry Cox and Kim Brightwell, and her sister, Ella Mae Acker. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brooke and Rob Flores, Cody and Jessica Brightwell, Melissa Brightwell and Alex Artushin and great-granddaughters Cora and Betty Brightwell, Lydia Flores, and Kaia Artushin.
Juanita graduated from Woodsboro High School in 1948 and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1951 from Texas A&I University in Kingsville.
She began her working career at Humble Oil and Refining Company in Houston where she met the love of her life, Bob, in July 1953. They were married in March 1954. Bobby was born in March 1955 and Terry in August 1959. As their two children became school-aged, Juanita began teaching Vocational Office Education at Lamar Consolidated High School and later at B.F. Terry High School in Rosenberg. Juanita was a wonderful teacher, remembered fondly by many former students. She retired from teaching, and in 1990 Juanita and Bob moved to the Huntsville area to enjoy their retirement years. Their little piece of heaven gave them such pleasure until their final days.
Juanita was a very determined and strong woman. She overcame breast cancer while in her twenties and again in her forties. Each time cancer was defeated, Juanita moved on with living the best life. She willingly tried and strove to master new activities.
From learning to water ski (possibly all of Lake Sommerville heard her laughing as she was skiing) to learning to use a laptop and make excel schedules she was determined to do her best.
She was tireless in achieving any goal she set.
The strongest trait Juanita possessed was the love she showed to her family. As she was raising her children, she made sure they were able to pursue any activities that were of interest to them, encouraging them to be their best.
She continued showing this love to her grandchildren, letting them know she was thinking of them whenever they had big moments in their lives.
She took such excellent care of Bob after he suffered a stroke and was diminished by Parkinson’s Disease, that he was able to live out his life in his own home. Her family will miss her loving touch.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers who helped Juanita after she could no longer fully take care of herself. These wonderful ladies loved Juanita like family and not only allowed her to live at her home until she passed, but also made her smile and laugh.
There will be a celebration of Juanita’s life at her home this fall. Please contact a family member for more information. Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com.
