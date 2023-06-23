Funeral services for Juanita Janie Cano, 96, of Rosenberg will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment following at Rosenberg Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Juanita was born on November 26, 1926 in Yorktown, TX. and she went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2023 in Sugar Land, TX.
She is preceded in death by her husband, over 50 years, Felix Cano Sr.; daughters, Mary Hernandez, Emma Valdez, Olga Cano; sons, Jessie Cano, Louis Cano, Guadalupe Cano; step-sons, Juan Cano, Pablo Cano and numerous brothers and a sister.
Juanita is survived by her sons, Felix Cano Jr. and wife Pauline, Larry Cano and wife Ofelia, David Cano; daughter, Nancy Torres and husband Bobby and brother, Camillo Cruz. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, relatives and very special friends.
On behalf of the Cano family, they would like to thank Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center off of Golfview in Richmond for the care and kindness of Ms. Cano and the family.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Cano family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
