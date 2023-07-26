Juan Raya, Jr./Johnny Ray, 69, beloved husband, dad, brother, and friend to all, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones, went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan Raya, Sr. and Enedina C. Raya, baby sister, Josefina Raya, and sister, Rosa Maria Raya. He is survived by his wife: Mary Alice Raya; daughter: Aylin (Michael) McFarland; grandsons: Riley and Roman McFarland; and siblings: Dolores (Carlos) Rojano, Enedina (Earl) Spencer, Jose Trinidad (Olga) Raya, Francisca Meza, Leonardo (Mercedes) Raya, Josie (Gilbert) Manzano, Patricia (Mario) Vega, Ramiro (Maribel) Raya, and Rogelio Raya.
Johnny Ray loved life, family, vintage cars, sports, making people laugh, and leading others to Jesus Christ for eternal life – the place where he has gone before us where there is no sorrow, pain, or fear – only the Glory of the Lord. Those who met him never went hungry, without laughter, or without hearing the Gospel. He knew no limits for the Lord.
He will be honored at a celebration of life memorial service at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg on July 28, 2023, from 4pm to 7pm. A memorial service in Beeville, Texas, will be scheduled accordingly.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Raya family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
