Juan Cruz Sr., 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
A viewing will be held on Mon., July 24, 2023, from 5:00pm to 8:30pm with a rosary being prayed at 6:30pm.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Cruz and Angelita Fuentes; daughters, Antonia Perez and Melissa Morapina; grandson, Philip Ortega; sister, Lupe Cruz; brothers, Antonio Cruz and Francisco Cruz Jr.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Anita Cruz, son, Juan Cruz Jr. and wife Annette; daughters, Ana M. Cruz and Amy Cruz; sisters, Theresa Sotello, Beatrice Ganoa, Pat Cruz, Marylou Cloudt and Maryann Lucio; 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 410 Clay St., Richmond, Texas, in Juan’s name at https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/stj410225, under Fund, choose “Church Contribution” and submit your donation.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
