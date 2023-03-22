Joyce Faye “Dot” Daniels passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at the age of 92, surrounded by loving family. Born in Houston, Texas on August 10, 1930 to Harry & Beatrice McHatton Taylor; Joyce was a long time resident of Rosenberg, Texas. Joyce graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1948 where she participated in several activities, most notably the Golden Gauchos Drill Team as the acting President. She attended Rice University and went on to work in the Oil & Gas Industry for over 40 years, eventually retiring from BP as a Drafting Supervisor. Over the years Joyce enjoyed being with family, friends, and traveling to San Francisco, CA, Branson, MO, and a very memorable trip to Scotland.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Velton Daniels, brother Robert Taylor and wife Maxine, and baby sister Beverly Taylor.
She is survived by her brother Richard Taylor, sons Tom Daniels and Kevin Daniels, daughters Beverly McLelland and husband James, Patricia Sloan and husband Sam, and Lisa Parker and husband Tim; Grandchildren James McLelland Jr. and girlfriend Linda, Bradley McLelland and wife Joni, Aaron Stommel and wife Quan, Lindsey Stommel, Ryan Stommel and wife Kassie, Blake Daniels and wife Amira, Eric Parker and wife Sunny, Jason Parker, Marissa Parker, Samuel Sloan IV, and Theodore Sloan; Great Grandchildren Mason, Sarah, and Cameron McLelland, Isabel and Xander Stommel, Abel Daniels, Zakary Heinemeyer, Tyler and Alexa Waldrop, Bella and Aiden Stommel, and Audrey and Teddy Sloan; Great Great Grandchild Maci McLelland.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life with music and prayer on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapel, 3900 BF Terry Blvd. in Rosenberg, Texas 77471. Visitation will start at 12:00 pm followed by the service at 2:00 pm. Father Frankie Rodriquez will officiate.
Pallbearers: Blake Daniels, James McLelland Jr., Bradley McLelland, Aaron Stommel, Mason McLelland, and Abdul Al-kindi.
Honorary Pallbearers: Ryan Stommel, Zakary Heinemeyer, Eric Parker, Jason Parker, and Grant Rushing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA).
