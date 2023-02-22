Surrounded by her beloved family, Joyce Ann Hoffpauir, 78, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023. She was born October 30, 1944, in Houston to Virble and Hilda Nerren.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Ivy Lee Hoffpauir, 3 children, Dwayne Hoffpauir and wife Valerie, Kevin Hoffpauir and wife Valerie, Sherry Golfarini, 7 grandchildren, Alex Miller, Derek Hoffpauir and wife Zoe, Reed Hoffpauir and wife Rachel, Dara Hoffpauir, Darla Hoffpauir, Adrian Golfarini, Reagan Hoffpauir, 1 great grandchild, Atlas Hoffpauir and other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Pyburn.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday evening March 3, 2023 from 4-8 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
