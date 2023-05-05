Memorial services for Joy Marie Miller, 89, of Guy, TX, will be on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:30am at Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville, TX, with Pastor Ron Shifley officiating. Visitation with family will be from 10-10:30am prior to the service.
Joy was born in Sweeny, TX, on April 9, 1934 to Benjamin Franklin Caraway and Grace Louella Caraway, who preceded her in death. She died Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, in Needville, TX. Joy’s family would like to thank the staff at SPJST Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Needville and Houston Hospice El Campo for their loving care and support.
Joy married Marvin Henry Miller on November 11, 1953 in Guy, TX. They were married for over 54 years before his death on February 13, 2008. They were both long time members of Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville.
Joy is survived by her four children: Sandy Eversole & husband Robert of Guy, Becky Meuth & husband Junior of Needville, Bubba Miller & wife Tammey of Guy, and Kenny Miller & wife LuAnn of Alleyton, 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
Joy was the last living member of her immediate family and was preceded in death by her three brothers and five sisters.
Memorials may be made in memory of Joy Miller to Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street, Needville, TX 77461.
Condolence messages may be written for the Miller family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
