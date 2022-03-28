Joy L. Dzierzanowski (LuLu), 67, was born on April 1, 1954, in Richmond, TX and went to be with her “Lord and Loved Ones” on March 24, 2022. A celebration of life will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg TX 77471 on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10:30am. Family will be welcoming friends and loved ones beginning at 10:00am.
Joy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, Bruno Dzierzanowski; father, Ervin Zinsmeyer; and mother, Bettye Bolin.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughter Davi Padon; her sons Lou Padon and Wade Dzierzanowski; sister, Lisa Zatopek; nieces, Emili Phillips and Haylee Dosch; great nephews, Tyler Phillips and Ethan Phillips Joy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, who will be deeply missed by all who knew her along with many other family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and reading.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
