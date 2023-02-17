Josie Velasquez Garcia was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She passed away in her home, on February 10, 2023, at the age of 79, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.
She was born to Julian and Josefa Velasquez on September 10, 1943. Born and raised in Richmond, TX, Josie spent most of her life near her place of birth.
While her family and friends are shocked by her death, they are thankful for her life. Josie was a loving soul who lived a simple life and relished spending time with her family. In her later years, she loved reading, watching day-time game shows (the old ones), coloring, and catching up on old times with friends and family. Those who knew Josie cherished her sage advice and appreciated her entertaining analogies. People came from near and far to hear her enlightened words and counsel. If you were lucky enough to receive some of her special counseling, you know she was never wrong.
Josie was a wonderful mother and grandmother (and great-grandmother) and was happiest when surrounded by family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Josefa Velasquez; her siblings: Alejandro Velasquez, Julian Velasquez, Aurora Perez, Eva Reza, Alicia Castellano, Sara Carmona, Margarita Velasquez, Frances Satterwhite, long-time partner, George Hernandez, Jr., grandson, Julian Garcia; and numerous beloved pets: Puppies, Duke, Bobo, Jake, Taco, Cositas, Baby, Roxy, Amy, and Tina (to name a few). Josie is survived by her son, Robert Garcia and his wife, Petra; daughter, Christa Charles and her husband Hector; daughter, Angelica Martinez; grandchildren: Gina, Robert Jr., Albert, Rey, Devin, Samantha, Christine, Joe, Chris, Ashley, Alexis, Angela, Alyssa, Alejandro, and Andrew. She also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family.
A special “thank you” to her caregiver and grandson, Alejandro Martinez, who was mom’s caregiver in the last few years of her life, before she fell ill. Josie will be honored in a private Celebration of Life later this year. Family and friends will gather to share memories and say goodbye to this wonderful soul. Mom, we’ll miss you always.
Words of condolences may be left for the Martinez/Garcia Family at www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
