Mrs. Josephine Dimas Reza, 91, of Richmond, TX., was born on Sept. 19, 1931, and passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Mrs. Reza will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, from 9:00am to 12:30pm on Thurs., Sept. 7, 2023, with a religious service beginning at @ 11:30am.
Rite of committal will follow in West Gethsemane Cemetery, in Rosenberg, Tx.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Felipe Reza Sr.; parents; Inez and Elvira Dimas; brothers, Rocky Dimas, Ramon Dimas, and Juan Dimas; sister, Maria Guajardo.
Josie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many, who will be greatly missed. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sons, Candido Garcia Jr., Romulo Garcia, John Garcia, Jessie Garcia, Phillip Reza Jr. and wife Veronica; daughters, Alma De La Rosa, Dalia Lopez, Mary Mejias and Gloria Salas; brother, Jose Dimas; sister, Elvira Munos, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
