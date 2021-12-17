Josephine Ann Giambelluca Dise, 92, peacefully passed away at her home in Sugar land on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 15, 1929, in Stafford, TX.
Josephine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, parents, Jack and Josephine Giambelluca, brothers, Charlie Giambelluca, Joe Giambelluca, and Sam Giambelluca, sisters, Carrie Ferro, Mary Maiorka, Laura Carso, Lena Ferro, Janie Schuman, and Rose Lee Macek.
Josephine is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Shofner and Bobbie Toman, son, John Dise, granddaughters, Gina Windham and Beth Templeton, great-grandchildren, Winter, Autumn, and Hannibal Windham, Brooke Marshall, and Lexi Templeton, many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
For funeral arrangements, go to https://www.davisgreenlawnfh.com/.
