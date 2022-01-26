Funeral service for Joseph Rowland, 77, of Sheridan, formerly of Orchard, will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg with interment following at Myrtle Cemetery in Rock Island, TX.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Joseph served in the Army and he was a member of the Christian Church of God in Houston.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eutie Rowland; son, Francisco Solorzano; grandson, Ruben Solorzano; great-grand child, Anastasia Faust; brother, Johnny Lowe; sister, Betty Mitchell.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife, of 50 years, Eduarda Rowland; children, Juan Carlos Solorzano and wife Jennifer, Roberta Collins and husband Charles, Rudolfo Rowland and wife Kristin; grandchildren, Amber Faust and husband Dylan, Maegan Solorzano-Kyle and husband Chase, Ashley Solorzano, Hannah Solorzano, Charles Collins, Emily Collins; great grandchildren, Nikolai Faust, Aleksandr Faust and brother, William Rowland. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Rowland family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
