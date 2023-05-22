Joseph Michael Svec, 71, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away on May 18, 2023.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Alice Svec.
He is survived by his sister, Cindi Cervenka, his two daughters, Shelley Sheffer and Stephanie Dollahon, and his eight grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral mass at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
