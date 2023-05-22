Joseph Michael Svec

Joseph Michael Svec, 71, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away on May 18, 2023.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Alice Svec.

He is survived by his sister, Cindi Cervenka, his two daughters, Shelley Sheffer and Stephanie Dollahon, and his eight grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral mass at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.

Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph Svec, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 25
Public Visitation
Thursday, May 25, 2023
9:30AM-10:30AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
507 S. Fourth Street Richmond, TX US 77469
Richmond, TX 77469
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Public Visitation begins.
May 25
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 25, 2023
11:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
507 S. Fourth Street Richmond, TX US 77469
Richmond, TX 77469
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Mass begins.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.