Joseph Edward Tusa, Jr., fondly known as “Ed”, 80, of Richmond, Texas passed away on April 17, 2022. He was born on January 14, 1942 in Houston, Texas. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, boating and anything outdoors. He also enjoyed cooking and trying out new recipes. This loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend will be missed.
Ed is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Edward Tusa, Sr. and his mother, Vera Mae Watts.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Barbie Tusa; children, Daniel Tusa and Tracey Weik; grandchildren, Ashley and Sebastian Tucker; siblings, Debbie Tusa, David Tusa (wife Eva) and Dawn Hopkins; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A service celebrating Ed’s life will take place at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson’s Research charity of choice.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
