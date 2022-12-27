Joseph Clifford Floyd, 83, passed away December 25, 2022, in Sugar Land. He was born November 12, 1939, in Beaumont to Clifford and Agnes “Billie” Floyd. Joe worked in the Grocery business until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ellen Floyd, 2 daughters, Tammy Floyd and husband Michael Johnson, Jamie Floyd, son, Mark Floyd and wife Kim, twin brother, Jack Floyd and wife Martha, 3 grandchildren, Colby Floyd, Kaitlyn Marik and husband Dylan, Kenzie Floyd and fiancée Dustin Schneider, close family friends, Steve Nova and Gavin Sbrusch, along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dick Floyd, 2 sisters, Pat Graham and Jean Booth.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
