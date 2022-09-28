Joseph Carl Ullrich, JR, 71 of Thompson Tx passed away September 22, 2022. He was born on February 14, 1951 in RIchmond Tx to Joseph Ullrich, Sr and Margaret Luckey Ullrich. Joseph was raised in Thompson Tx and Graduated from Larmar Condolidated High School. Joseph has served in the United States Airforce from 1969 — 1973. Joseph Carl Ullrich, Jr is served by his Son Jospeh Carl Ullrich, III (Spouse Jennifer E. Ullrich) and Grandson Luciano V Ullrich.
Saturday October 1, 2022 at 12:30pm at Pilgram Journey Baptist Church 2022 Williams Way Blvd. Richmond Tx 77469.
