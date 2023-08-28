Jose Martinez Villegas, 77, of Rosenberg was born on February 25, 1946 in Sugar Land, Texas and he passed away on August 27, 2023 in Richmond, TX.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Francisca Lopez; grandson, Gabriel Villegas; brother, Julio Lopez and companion, Brijida Gonzalez.
Jose is survived by his sons, Joe Villegas Jr. and wife Adriana; Steve Villegas and wife Sandy; daughters, Shirley Cantu and husband Juan, Lydia Rosilez; grandchildren, Samantha Villegas, Erik Villegas, Isabella Villegas, Nicholas Villegas and fiancee Katarina Negrete, Isaac Villegas, Juan Cantu Jr., Nicholas Cantu, Joe Rosilez II and girlfriend Daniella Ramirez, Helen Gallegos and husband Aaron; great grandchildren, Natalee Navarro and Aubree Navarro; siblings, Janie Ruiz and husband Sam, Julia Villegas, Blas Villegas, Tina Trevino, Mary Gamino, Zenaida Calderon, Siria Guerrero and husband Pete, Frank Lopez and wife Rosemary. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Villegas family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.