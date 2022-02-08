Jose Luis Ramon, 63, of Missouri City, Texas passed away on February 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Mexico on July 20, 1958.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan A. Ramon, Sr. and Emma Vasquez Ramon; daughter, Jessica Ramon; granddaughter, Airada Margarita Huerta; and siblings, Guadalupe Isela Ramon and Blanca Estella Nieto.
Survivors include his daughters, Veronica Ramon Huerta (Baldemar Garcia), Leticia Ramon and Naida Ramon (Philip Ornelas); siblings, Juan Antonio Ramon, Jr. (Irma), Maria A. Ramon (Linda), and Maria Magdalena Sanchez; 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; best friend, Paula Ramon along with extended family and friends.
Luis was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his 9th grandchild, due in April of 2022.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
