Jose “Joe” Carlos Reyes Jr., 70, of Richmond, Texas, was born December 23, 1951, and passed away on December 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Thurs., Dec. 8, 2022, at 11am in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors.
Interment will follow in San Gabriel Cemetery, in Richmond, Texas.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Sr. and Margarita (Cadena) Reyes; his sister, Mindy Reyes.
He is survived by his daughters, Joann Reyes-Rodriguez and husband Ramon, Angela Vasquez and husband Hector, and Melissa Cantu-Torres and husband Miguel; his son, Michael Reyes and wife Melissa; his brothers, Jimmy Reyes, and David Reyes and wife Tara; his sisters, Sylvia Reyes, Mary Reyes and Sandra Lopez; his loving grandchildren, Haley Rose Rodriguez, Ramon Cesar Rodriguez III, Zoe Jo Rodriguez, Michael “Mikey” Reyes, Michael “Jr.” Reyes and Madison Reyes; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
Joe was an amazing father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
