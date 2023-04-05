Jordan Anne (Doherty) Crowe, a loving wife, beloved daughter, and treasured friend, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Jordan, born on June 6, 1992, in Houston, Texas, to George and Wendy Doherty, lived a life filled with beauty, love, and passion.
Jordan's heart was as remarkable as her accomplishments. She graduated with honors from the New American School and cum laude from Wharton County Junior College in 2009 before graduating summa cum laude from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Music in 2011. Her love for music was exceptional, and she was a talented musician who sang with a soulful voice, played multiple instruments, and recorded several songs and music videos with her band, Silence the Crow.
After reconnecting with her sixth-grade sweetheart and soulmate, Michael Crowe, in 2013, Jordan's life took on a new, deeper meaning. They wed on November 25, 2015, and her devotion to Michael, her animals, and home improvement projects brought her joy and contentment when she wasn't busy with her work at ezTask in Richmond, Texas.
As we come together to acknowledge the impact of Jordan's life and give thanks for the many blessings she brought to us, we hold her in our memories and hearts. Jordan will be missed terribly, and we take comfort knowing that her soul rests in eternal peace, singing amongst the angels.
Deceased's funeral arrangements Her life will be celebrated at River Bend Baptist Church, 27600 FM 1093, Fulshear, Texas, and the service will be live-streamed on www.RiverBendBC.org.
