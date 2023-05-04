Johnny Joe Hernandez of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away March 7, 2023.
Johnny was born on November 8, 1954 in Richmond, Texas.
Johnny graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, Texas.
Survivors include his two sons, Jacob Lee and John David Hernandez, one granddaughter, (the love of his life) Hailey Evangeline Hernandez; sisters, Lydia Meyers and Felipa Hernandez (husband Sabas Ramirez); brothers, Oscar Hernandez Jr. (wife Mary), and Santos Hernandez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduation, Johnny enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for over 10 years.
His military career included tours of four years in Seoul, South Korea, four years in West Berlin, Germany, and various locations within the United States.
Johnny will be cremated and there will not be any burial arrangements or services scheduled.
Johnny Joe Hernandez will be greatly missed on this Earth; however, he is home with his family in Heaven.
