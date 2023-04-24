Johnny “Butch” West, 76, of Rosenberg passed away April 22, 2023. He was born February 12, 1947 in Commerce, TX to William D. West Sr. and Sue Marie Spring West. Butch was a retired trucker and owner of J&B Saltwater. He was proud of his Choctaw Native Indian heritage. He graduated from Galena Park High School and loved attending the football reunions at his alma mater. Butch loved participating in cook-offs and was known to have the best chili, chicken, and potato salad. He also loved being a mechanic and building trucks and working on cars, had a love of speed boats, animals, and western movies. He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia West; daughters, Patricia Gonzalez and Lacey West; sons, Johnny Cook, Beau West, and Clayton West; numerous grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; 1 infant sister; brother, William D. West Jr.; and his fur baby, Bisqit. Visitation/Funeral Services will be held at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 11-1 p.m. We will be departing the funeral home for Port Lavaca Cemetery for the burial at 1 p.m. Pallbearers are Jim Sheppard, Hector Saenz, Albert Lopez, Marcus Nanez West, Richard Carrera, Ray DeLaGarza, Rene Fournier, and Edmund Samora. Honorary Pallbearers are Dustin Sheppard and Henry Yang. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Memorial Hermann Sugarland and Rosenberg EMS and Fire Station 2 for their quick response and care. Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
