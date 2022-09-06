Johnnie Blinka, Jr., 92, of Temple, Texas, formerly of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away on September 2, 2022. He was born on April 13, 1930 in Fayetteville, Texas to John Blinka and Rosie (Kaspar) Blinka. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion and VFW. Johnnie was employed at Gulf States Tubing for 40+ years. His hobbies included cheering on his beloved Houston Astros, cooking & barbequing and tending to his vegetable garden when his health allowed him to. This loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Johnnie is preceded in death by his wife, Georgie Prihoda Blinka; brothers, Alvin Sr. (Darlene), Milton, and Jerry Blinka; sisters, Evelyn Christ (Richard Sr.) and Rose Blinka; and brothers-in-law, Edward Kuban, Sr. and Thomas Kuykendall, Sr.
Survivors include his daughters, Judy Barnett (John), and Debbie Coufal(Glenn); brother, Sidney Blinka (Mildred); sisters, Dorothy Kuban and Mae Kuykendall; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Blinka.
Johnnie was the proud Grandpa to Chad Rohan (Robyn), Shelly Rohan Vining (partner Chris Orr), Brittney Barnett, and Justin Coufal (Stephnie).
Great Grandchildren include Brooke (Zack), Taylor, Alyssa, Roland, Carson, Sawyer, Peyton and Mylo; along with extended family and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial with military honors to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Chad Rohan, Justin Coufal, Tommy Kuykendall, Joe Ondrey, Chris Orr and Greg Vining.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Charity of your choice.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
