Born December 31, 1952
Died February 10, 2023
During life’s obstacles Captain John Swartz would say “It’s just a thang.” There are no problems in life just opportunities.
It’s an epitaph that describes his outlook on life and likely the reason he wouldn’t want a traditional obituary.
Physical death is just an event. It is a pass through. We’ve already been given “life” and life abundantly in Christ.
There’s no way to fully capture the life of a man who was the world’s best troubleshooter. He could fix every problem, and always lent a helping hand to those in need.
There’s nothing he couldn’t do. Building a cabin in Alaska was evidence of his many God given talents.
Fishing was his joy and he passionately shared it with others. Becoming a charter captain was his happy place.
He was very ambitious serving those who served in the Armed Forces.
Captain loved all living things, but most days plants and animals were his favorite.
Survived by his wife, 2 sons, 1 daughter, and 7 grandchildren
Many of God’s blessings, all through our lives, are delivered in our circumstances, events, and most importantly in the people that He places in our life.
Cast a reel to honor the Captain… and cherish these words from loved ones:
Captain John is everything to everyone. He started out as just my charter fishing captain, but became like family in a new city 1,000 miles from where I grew up. His willingness to do anything for anyone sets him apart in a selfish world. An hour, a day, or a weekend spent with Captain John was always just what I needed. Words can not do John justice. He is a true reflection of God’s love to others on this earth.
Captain John was a kind man, with a deep love for the water and unmatched knowledge of fishing. He was a stubborn man who knew the right way to do things and shared his knowledge with those close to him. From how to fix a good drink to how to reel in a big fish, he generously taught family and friends his skills with a helping hand and often a witty joke.
John was someone whom you always wanted to be around. He was so good at almost anything.
I knew him as a great mechanic, a superb leader, and a wonderful friend.
We worked together well and enjoyed many fun times also. We spent many hours solving issues and then many hours celebrating our successes.
Although it has been years since we were together face to face or even through correspondence we had a real bond.
I met Captain John on the telephone. He was needing a kind of help not just anyone could provide for him. This contact led me to a guy whom I a proud to call a friend. I feel blessed to have been able to spent quality time with Captain John and others of his family I was fortunate enough to meet.
I hadn’t seen John in a number of years, but numerous times in any given year I am taken back to a very good chapter in my life. Perhaps this is a good measure of a human being; one who has had a profound impact on one’s life. John was this to me. He was without question the best supervisor I ever had and has been one of my most closely held friend. Always in my heart. Until we meet again…
Captain John was an excellent host as reflected by his successful charter boat business.
He had a sharp mind and enjoyed debating issues, defending his position and challenging yours, all in good fun. John’s many adventures with Lady Di set an example of a life well lived.
Just the oyster coats an intrusive speck of sand with a smooth surface substance until it becomes a pearl of great value, God layered John’s difficulties and sufferings during his life’s journey with His greatness and glory until John developed his own pearl of great price. Strength of character.
See video:
