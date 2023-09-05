It is with great sadness that the family of John Nicholas (Nick) Castillo announces his passing.
In the wee hours of Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Richmond, Texas, at the age of 35, John Nicholas Castillo succumbed to an 18-month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He kept the faith, fought the good fight, and finished the race with such endurance and perseverance to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
John will be greatly and lovingly missed by his parents Eugene and Virginia Castillo, his “beautiful wife,” Janie, of 6 years, Children: Aaron Ramirez, Aayden Castillo, One sister, Delanie Castillo, and many more family members and friends.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Terry Garcia, Aunt Cayla Rae Garcia, and Grandfather Eugene Mendoza.
John was employed with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, where he served proudly for 12 years as a sheriff’s deputy, with his last position as detective. He valued his job and cared deeply for his colleagues. He fondly loved and enjoyed being a member of the SWAT team, and he was certainly always ready and prepared to take the calls.
The joy of serving his community, with every intention being to help others in their time of need, was a calling he gladly accepted.
John Nicholas truly was a wonderful, loving, kindhearted, and sublime family man. There was not a thing that he would not do for his wife, children, and parents. He looked forward to family time, vacations, trips, spending time with friends fishing, which he hadn’t done much of recently.
In March 2022, John, a determined, energetic, strong, and self-confident young man, relentlessly took on a grueling battle with glioblastoma cancer. This was definitely the hardest challenge for him. He diligently and courageously fought it head-on, with no complaints or intentions of tapping out or throwing in the towel. But God must have seen how tired he was and said to him, “My son, take my hand and I’ll do the rest.
Well done, good and faithful servant, rest now; your purpose on earth is done.”
John fought immensely—not for himself but for his family and friends, whom he loved deeply with all his heart!
A funeral service in memory of John Nicholas Castillo will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 4pm at River Pointe Church, 21000 Southwest Fwy., Richmond, TX 77469
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith.”
“We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8
