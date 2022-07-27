John Martin “Marty” Owens passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2022. Marty was born on December 14, 1970, in Dallas, Texas and spent his youth growing up in Irving, Harlingen, and Houston, Texas.
Marty started his lifelong love of the outdoors early, attending Camp Rio Vista on the Guadalupe River, hunting in the Rio Grande Valley, and fishing along the Texas Gulf Coast. Marty graduated Northwest Academy in 1989 lettering in football, basketball, baseball, track, and tennis. He continued his love of sports by playing football and rugby while attending Stephen F. Austin State University.
Marty worked in the Houston home building industry for over 25 years. While at R.B. Ratcliff, he supervised the construction of some of the most prestigious homes in the Houston area, some of which have been featured in Architectural Digest.
Marty was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to take friends and family on hunting and fishing trips throughout Texas. He loved playing golf, coaching Little League baseball, and hosting a fish fry. He leaves behind his loving wife, Erica Zylstra Owens, his beloved son Jack Brady Owens, sister Melissa Owens Juenke, her husband Glenn and nieces Hannah and Sarah; brother John Scott Owens and nieces Emma and Raegan; father-in-law Ron Zylstra; brother-in-law Corey Zylstra; devoted dogs Gary and Lefty Girl; many loving family members and a host of treasured friends, neighbors, and coworkers.
Marty was preceded in death by his beloved mother and stepfather Linda and Mike Scallorn, his father John Will Owens, Jr., and mother-in-law Carole Benson.
A funeral service will be held Thursday July 28th at 5:00 pm at Living Word Lutheran Church located at 3700 South Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450.
There will be a reception following the service at the Knights of Columbus in Wallis, TX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.