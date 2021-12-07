John James Hoefert was called to his eternal home on November 12, 2021 at the age 79. John was born in Iowa City, Iowa on February 26, 1942, the son of Kermit and Laura Hoefert.
Mr. Hoefert married Jayne in 1972 while he was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL. He served during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, John moved his family to Houston in 1978, where he worked as an accounting professional until his retirement. John was an avid golfer and loved following Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kermit and Laura Hoefert and wife, Jayne Hoefert.
John is survived by his sister, Dorothy Lumsden and husband, Bob; brother, Don Hoefert and wife, Colleen; daughter, Laura Hill and husband John; son, James Hoefert and wife Tosha; and grandchildren Colin, Abby, John, Trevor and Oliver.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Settegast-Kopf Company Funeral Home in Sugar Land, TX. In lieu of flowers please send donations in John's name to American Heart Association or Cocker Rescue of East TX, PO Box 28, Sugar Land, TX 77487.
