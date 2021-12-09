John Hubenak was born on April 24th 1939 in Frenstat, Texas. He was the middle of 5 children. John learned at an early age the value of hard work, the importance of family, and most importantly a relationship with God. John is survived by his wife, Helen Hubenak, his three children and their husbands, Carmen and David Evans, Joani and Roland Salazar, Angela and Carlo Minotti. He will be dearly missed by his sister Rose and her husband James Stanley.
On November 19th, he began his eternal life with his Heavenly Father. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by the love of his life, Helen Joyce and 3 daughters, Carmen, Joani and Angela.
John was blessed with seven grandchildren, Tessa and husband Andrew, John Taylor and wife Karen, Jimi, Paige and husband Paden, Drake, Cody and Avery; four great grandchildren, Gauge, Channing, Jayce and Asher; all which held a special place in his heart and gave him immense joy.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Hubenak, his little brother James Hubenak, Brother Louis Hubenak and wife JoAnn, brother Joe Hubenak, sister Ann Orsak and husband Charles and nephews Chris Stanley and Andrew Hubenak.
John joined the National Guard during High School and served for 9 years. John had a very successful 21 year career with Aetna Life and Casualty in Houston followed by an impressive 30 year career as an independent agent. From 1968 to 1980, he hosted a public service TV show called Facet. He served on several community organizations such as Houston Association of Life Underwriters, Houston Junior Chamber of Commerce, and President of Oakwick Forest HOA. John was the Co-founder and 1st president of Life Advocates of Houston, President of Foundation for Life, and helped form the first Crisis Pregnancy Center in Houston. He was a very involved member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manvel, Texas.
More than anything John enjoyed being with his family. Whether it was snow skiing or water skiing on Lake Travis, John enjoyed the outdoors. John loved good food, church bazaars, ferry rides with the grandkids and Hubenak Family Reunions. He never met a stranger and always made everyone feel part of the family.
John’s most favored charitable organization was Foundation for Life. He was most passionate about saving babies. Donations in his memory can be sent to Foundation for Life.
Foundation For Life: 10900 Northwest Freeway, Ste 112 Houston, TX 77092
A Rosary service will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be held immediately after services at South Park Cemetery, Pearland, Texas.
