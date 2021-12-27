John Henry "Johnnie" Viktorin

Rosenberg, TX (77471)

Today

A shower or two possible this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.