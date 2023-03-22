John-Elijah Silva, 22. Passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Houston.
He was born September 2, 2000, in Richmond to Samantha Silva and Martin Castaneda. John was an avid sports fan loving all kinds of college sports, mainly LSU football.
Survivors include his parents, Martin Castaneda and wife Kimberly, and Samantha Silva and husband Domingo Tijerina,step-father Bryant Garcia, 3 brothers, Kobe Garcia, Joe Garcia, Noah Juarez, 4 sisters, Savannah Montalvo and husband Earl, Shania Silva and husband Jonathan Ozuna, Serenity Garcia, Abigail Castaneda, Girlfriend, Mariah Sanchez, 2 nephews, Elliot Ozuna, Samuel Montalvo, niece Charlotte Montalvo along with a host of other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Juan Silva III.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn funeral home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening, March 22, 2023 from 4-8 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
