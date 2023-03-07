John Dee Martin Sr. of Damon, Texas, born on 17 November 1923 in Clyde, Texas passed away on 4 March 2023. He was a WWII veteran, patriot, inventor, Bible student and faithful husband and father. He is so glad to be in his new home with his Lord and Savior Jesus and his wife of 70 years - Peggy Joyce.
He is predeceased by his son Greg, survived by his son John Martin and wife Teresa, Ronny Martin and wife Lori, grandkids Elizabeth Pickard, Rebekah Van Someren, Rachel Martin, Justin Martin, Christie Flores, Angela Cavender and spouses and 13 great grandkids. He loved to work in his shop and never met an appliance or mechanical device that could not be made into something else more useful for his purposes. He was a faithful member of Bethel Church of Houston for 50 years and then Brazos Bend Baptist Church for the last part of his life.
We thank Cambridge Health and Rehab of Richmond, Texas for taking such great, loving care of Joyce and John Martin. During his 5 years at Cambridge, he gave away a total of 150 Bibles to anyone who would take one.
