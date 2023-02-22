John Charles Scott, 80, of Richmond, Texas, was born Aug. 14, 1942, and passed away on Feb. 18, 2023.
Graveside service will be held on Thurs., Feb. 23, 2023, at Houston National Cemetery at 10am.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Frances Doggett Scott and Thomas Scott.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie White and her husband Corey; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other loved ones.
Words of condolence may be left for the Scott family @
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
