John “Boogie” Stevens departed his earthy home to his heavenly home, to be with Jesus and his loving wife Ruth, on August 14, 2023 at 11:56 a.m.
His life was one of devotion to his faith, family, and friends.
John was born on February 10, 1933 in Bay City, TX to Ben and Maud Lee Stevens.
He was the second of four boys. He is survived by daughters Mitzi Marie Wiggin and husband Les, and Patti Vee Drachenberg and husband Ron; grandchildren Dorcas and Steven Bentley, Michael and Heidi Wiggin, John and Shannon Drachenberg, Chandra and Clayton Goodman, Paul and Leah Drachenberg, Steven and Leslie Wiggin, and Keith Wiggin; great-grandchildren Hazel, Lily Ve, Cedric Drachenberg, Sasha and Nadya Golovine, Allison Goodman, Wyatt and Nolan Drachenberg, Genevieve Wiggin, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Northside Chapel in Bay City, TX. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastors David Rose and Tommy Griffin officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX. Pallbearers are Michael Wiggin, John Drachenberg, Paul Drachenberg, Steven Wiggin, Keith Wiggin and Michael Pittman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Northside Chapel or Coastal Plains Gideons in John’s memory.
