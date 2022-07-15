John Barron (Jr.) passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 11, 2022. His fight with cancer and rededication to his faith were inspiring to his loved ones. His presence will be greatly missed. John was born in Wharton, Texas and raised in Lane City, Texas along with his siblings, cousins, and many lifelong friends. His father John Sanchez Barron and mother Sara Flores Barron raised 6 children; Eleazar, Elizabeth, Ernest, John, Domingo, and Herminia. The family served the Methodist Church built by the family on Boone Street. John left school after the ninth grade to help support his family after his father’s passing. He worked a variety of jobs from farming, landscaping, and industrial work before turning his lifelong love of cars and engines into a career. John received his auto mechanics degree from Wharton County Junior College and began working for Joe Grillo in Rosenberg, Texas. John later returned to college and received a teaching degree. John started his second career as an auto mechanic teacher at Miller Career Center in Katy, Texas, where his tenured presence and mentorship shaped many lives, both vocationally and personally. It was in Katy, where John met his wife Amy Parrish. They were married in 2001 and welcomed their son Sean Michael in 2006. John and Amy built a home together in Houston, Texas alongside their other children Jon, Leslie, and Ethan. John had many hobbies and skills, but he will always be remembered for his abundant automotive knowledge, continuous home renovations, cooking and barbecuing for family gatherings, and his exquisite gardening and landscaping settings. John is survived by his wife Amy Julie Barron — Children: Jon Phillip Barron, (Deborah) Leslie Marie Cordova (Jonathan), Ethan Matthew Rowland (Lauren), and Sean Michael Barron — Grandchildren: Jonathan Andrew Cordova, Ayla Madison Barron, Jacob Nathaniel Cordova, Christian Phillip Barron, Ellie Fay Cordova, and Nathan Bradford Rowland — Siblings: Eleazar Barron, Elizabeth Oros (Jesus), Domingo Barron (Debra) and Herminia Thompson (Steve), Carmen Barron (wife of late Ernest Barron) John is preceded in death by his father John Sanchez Barron, mother Sara Flores Barron, and brother Ernest Barron. Pallbearers: Eleazar Barron, Ernest C. Barron, Albert Barron, Israel Barron Fermin Flores, Fernando Flores, Patricio Flores, Karl Sidney. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 starting at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Wharton Funeral Home on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Rev Domingo Barron officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral reception will occur at Boling Community Center (9839 CR 162 Boling, TX 77420) immediately following burial. Family request memorial donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or Iglesia Metodista Unida Nazaret at 1605 Adell Street, Bay City, Texas 77414. Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488 (979) 532-3410
