John Andrew Sanchez Sr. 66, of Wallis, Texas went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his residence under the care of his Hospice team and his wife at his side.
Cause of death: Covid/ MSA
John was born on March 01, 1956 in East Bernard, Texas, the son of Jesus Sanchez Sr. and Tiofila Gonzales Sanchez
John was a good Son, compassionate Brother, loving Father, fun loving Husband, caring gentle Grandfather and loyal Friend. He loved with his whole heart and you could hear it in his voice and see it on his face always.
John had an amazing sense of humor and he loved a good joke! He had a knack for getting a good laugh at any gathering. He is sure to be cracking up heaven with his brother Pete! As they liked to try and out~joke one another often.
He celebrated 28 years of marriage to his wife Brenda in November on a 14 day cruise joined by his sister Sylvia and her fiancé Rick. John’s warm love for Brenda was self evident to anyone who was around them.
John was a Master Carpenter for 40 years.
He worked on many projects over the years. Some memorable more notable ones; Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, Minute Maid Park, Reliant Stadium, One Shell Plaza, Moody Gardens, Washington on the Brazos, LAX Airport and Wells Fargo Banks. But, John was most proud of all the local jobs he did and loved to drive around and look at his work.
John loved to travel with his wife, Brenda and they cruised extensively for several years throughout the Eastern & Western & Southern Caribbean visiting every Island and North America, South America & Central America and traveled through the Panama Canal twice! John’s favorite place was Jamaica! It’s the one place he added to the itinerary for almost every trip! He was also blessed to visit 42 of the 50 states traveling with his wife, Brenda and their two dogs, Cyrus and Pearl in their RV.
John enjoyed going fishing anywhere there was water. He would clean his catch for the day and Brenda would fry it up for dinner! John loved to go deer and duck hunting in his younger years but enjoyed going to the Shooting range to practice the past few years. He loved his guns and the NRA!
John’s most favorite weekend hobby was definitely going to Garage Sales and Flea Markets. He enjoyed haggling over prices to get what he considered the best deal. Going “Goodwill” shopping was another of his favorite pastimes. He always came home with some “Goodwill” treasure.
One thing you could always count on was that he would be watching a “News” program. He felt it was essential to know what was going on in the world around him. He had one secret he relished and that was watching “The Bold & The Beautiful” and He never missed a season of “Survivor”!
John was a Christian and a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Richmond, Tx. For 22 years he and his wife regularly attended Sunday morning bible studies before Sunday morning service and was in a weekly small group study held at Jack & Stephanie Brooks home.
John was predeceased by his Father, Jesus Sanchez Sr., Mother, Tiofila Gonzales Sanchez, Brother, Pete Sanchez, Nephew, Pete Sanchez Jr., Brother in law, Mark Foster Bruner and Step grandson, Maverick Rafe Jennerich
Survivor’s:
Wife, Brenda Sanchez of Wallis, Tx.
Son, John Sanchez Jr. and his wife Lupe, of Orchard, Tx.
Son, Russell Renee Sanchez of East Bernard, Tx.
Step daughter, Natalie Nikole Jennerich and her husband, Stephen of Edmonton Canada.
Two grandchildren, Jaylin Michelle Sanchez and Isiah Garcia of Orchard, Tx.
Three step grandchildren, Santana Mary Jennerich, (late) Maverick Rafe Jennerich and Walter Magnus Jennerich of Edmonton Canada.
Six siblings; (Late) Pete Sanchez and his wife, Josie, of East Bernard, Tx.,
Jesse Sanchez Sr. and his wife, Helen, of East Bernard, Tx.,
Yolanda Contreras of Conroe, Tx.,
Sylvia Mounts and fiancé Rick Yahn, of Washington, Pennsylvania,
Alice Bruner and her husband (late) Mark Foster Bruner of Richmond, Tx. and
Henry Sanchez and his wife, Sharon, of Tomball, Tx.
Nephews and Nieces; (Late) Pete Sanchez Jr., Michael Sanchez, Jesse Sanchez III., Kasey Sanchez, Jovanna Mireles, Kelly King, Christian Foster Bruner and Christin Allyson Bruner.
Memorial Service to be held on July 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church 4600 FM 359 Richmond, Texas 77406
Clergy: Pastor RaMona Riggs and Pastor Marquis Hobbs
Reception: Faith United Methodist Church in the Commons/Gathering area outside the Sanctuary
